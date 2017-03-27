Kayihura warns Police officers on greed

Kayihura warns Police officers on greed

The Inspector General of Police Edward Kale Kayihura has urged senior Police officers to desist from greed for wealth. He said there's a public outcry about the misconduct of Police officers involved in different unprofessional activities such as land grabbing, bribery as well as embezzlement of funds.

