Japanese UN troops leave South Sudan, China remains committed
SDF leave South Sudan without having carried out its new mandate to rescue UN staff and others under attack when there is an urgent request Japan's Ground Self-Defence Force troops will start leaving South Sudan on Monday as part of the process to end their five-year participation in the ongoing UN peacekeeping mission there. The first group of troops to head home consists of about 70 personnel of the 350-member GSDF unit that has stayed in South Sudan from around December last year.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
