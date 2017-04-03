IGAD officials appreciate Ethiopia's ...

IGAD officials appreciate Ethiopia's handling of refugees

Walta Information Centre

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development said Ethiopia is discharging its responsibility by providing support and care for refugees in the region. IGAD Health and Social Development Program Manager, Fathia Alwan told ENA that Ethiopia has been offering shelter and social services to refugees from South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.

