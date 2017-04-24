'I cannot go back': South Sudan refugee clan begins new life
In this Monday, April 3, 2017 photo, Alfred Wani , 80, a South Sudanese refugee from Morobo, waits to be checked by doctors after arriving at the Imvepi Camp in Northern Uganda. Wani and 27 relatives crossed into Uganda to escape South Sudan's civil war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC