Human-Caused Climate Change is Human-Caused Genocide

Not since World War II have more human beings been at risk from disease and starvation than at this very moment. On March 10th, Stephen O'Brien, under secretary-general of the United Nations for humanitarian affairs, informed the Security Council that 20 million people in three African countries - Nigeria, Somalia, and South Sudan - as well as in Yemen were likely to die if not provided with emergency food and medical aid.

Chicago, IL

