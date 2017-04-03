'Horrible attack' in South Sudan town sends thousands fleeing across border a " UN refugee agency

South Sudanese refugees carrying Core Relief Items walk down a road in Bidibidi refugee settlement, Yumbe District, Northern Region, Uganda. Photo: UNHCR/David Azia 7 April 2017 – Host communities and aid agencies in Uganda are struggling to feed and shelter new refugees who have been displaced following a spike in violence in parts of neighbouring South Sudan's Eastern Equatoria province, the United Nations refugee agency said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.