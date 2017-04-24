Haley Admonishes Warring Parties in S...

Haley Admonishes Warring Parties in South Sudan

Voice of America

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley has admonished the warring parties in South Sudan, saying they have done nothing to end the suffering of their people and are only exacerbating it. Haley spoke of the on-going violence, worsening food insecurity, massive displacements, and the dangers to humanitarian workers in the young but failing country.

