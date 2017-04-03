Government presents Shs29 trillion budget proposal to MPs
The State Minister of Finance David Bahati has submitted to Parliament a Shs28.9 trillion proposed budget estimates for the Financial Year 2017/2018. The 75.4 per cent domestic financed budget seeks to have Shs17.4 trillion go to recurrent expenditure and Shs11.5 trillion in development expenditure.
