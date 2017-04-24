GOP bill would discipline hecklers at college speeches
7, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks at a news conference in Madison, Wisc. Republican lawmakers are pushing a plan to require the University of Wisconsin System to discipli... It begins with a walk across a wooden bridge, as Alfred Wani, 80, joins the ranks of 800,000 who have fled South Sudan's civil war to be refugees in Uganda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC