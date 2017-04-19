Fight against neglected tropical diseases needs Big Pharma push
The Government is doubling its support over the next five years to fund measures aimed at diseases including Guinea worm, trachoma and river blindness. A new report from the World Health Organization hailed what it calls "remarkable achievements in tackling neglected tropical diseases " over the past decade, according to a press statement released on Tuesday.
