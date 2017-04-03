Fasting for 140 hours to raise money for starving children
Ollie Alexander is not eating for 140 hours and staying in a tent outside St Mary's church to raise money for starving children in Africa. Ollie Alexander crawled out of his tent on the grounds of St Mary's Church in Timaru on Sunday looking surprisingly healthy after 92 hours without food.
