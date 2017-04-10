Ethnic violence erupts in South Sudan's Wau town: witnesses
Heavy gunfire was heard and there were reports of ethnic militias aligned with the South Sudanese government going house-to-house searching for members of the opposition, forcing residents of Wau town indoors on Monday, witnesses said. "Armed militias are moving from house to house," one resident said.
