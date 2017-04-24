Ethiopia exemplary in interconnecting continent with energy: senior energy experts
Senior Energy Advisor to NEPAD Planning and Coordinating Agency's CEO, Professor Mosad Elmissiry told ENA that the efforts of Ethiopia in power generation and connectivity is exemplary to other countries. There is a link between Ethiopia and Kenya that moves very well and can connect Kenya with Tanzania to Zambia, he said, adding that Ethiopia is also striving to connect with South Sudan.
