Culture clash

Culture clash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

In our series of letters from African journalist, Yousra Elbagir looks at how Sudanese youth are using social media to express their African identity. Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has announced a strategic partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council , a regional political organisation that brings together seven Arab states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC