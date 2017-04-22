Climate change as genocide: But the international response is essentially a shrug of indifference

Not since World War II have more human beings been at risk from disease and starvation than at this very moment. On March 10th, Stephen O'Brien, under secretary-general of the United Nations for humanitarian affairs, informed the Security Council that 20 million people in three African countries - Nigeria, Somalia, and South Sudan - as well as in Yemen were likely to die if not provided with emergency food and medical aid.

