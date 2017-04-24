CID welcomes new minister of Foreign Affairs
"We look forward to working with him to support New Zealand's non-government-organisations and charities working internationally to reduce poverty and protect civilians caught up crisis situations," says Director of CID Josie Pagani. CID is the umbrella agency for international development organisations in New Zealand.
