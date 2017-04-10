Church raises A 40k for victims of So...

Church raises A 40k for victims of South Sudan famine

APPEAL FOR HELP: Right Nyamuot Joak with her one-year-old daughter suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrician Picture: Christain Aid CHURCHES across the diocese have raised A 40,000 for victims of famine in one of the world's poorest nations. The Diocese of Salisbury's Lent Appeal, launched at the start of March by the Rt Revd Nicholas Holtam, Bishop of Salisbury, has raised just shy of A 40k so far for the thousands facing starvation in the wake of the South Sudan famine.

