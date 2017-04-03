Capturing her past
'Kuei of the Sea of Gazelles' was selected from nearly 3000 entries as one of 49 finalists in the 2017 National Photographic Portrait Prize. Ms Alor said she was "one of those people you just connect with", as though they had been sisters in a former life.
