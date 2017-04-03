Britons give A 40m for African famine...

Britons give A 40m for African famine in 22 days

Read more: Daily Mail

Ever generous in the face of suffering abroad, Britons have contributed an extraordinary A 40million to the disaster fund to support east Africa in just 22 days. It means seven million people across the region will be given food, water and medical care in a two-year programme.

