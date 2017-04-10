British official: South Sudan violence is tribal genocide
In this photo taken Tuesday, April 11, 2017, A women walk back to their homes after receiving food distributed by ICRC at a site in Leer County region of South Sudan. Two months after a famine was declared in two counties amid its civil war, hunger has become more widespread than expected, aid workers say, region on the brink of starvation and people at risk of dying without sustained food assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC