AU calls on South Sudan warring parties to desist from escalating violence

The African Union has called on the South Sudan warring parties to desist from escalating violence in the world's youngest nation. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission, has expressed his deep concern over the increasing military clashes in South Sudan, especially in the restive Upper Nile region, according to a statement of the pan-African bloc on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.