Apple racial profiling incident inspires Melbourne school to reach out to African parents
A Melbourne school has enlisted two multilingual African teacher-aides to help reach parents, after a racial profiling incident highlighted difficulties faced by first generation students. Principal Nick Scott said the incident contributed to Maribyrnong's decision to employ Alor Deng from South Sudan and Ahmed Ali Somali from Somalia to support its African students.
