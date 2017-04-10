Amal Clooney to give birth in London

The 'Monuments Men' star and the human rights lawyer are reportedly hoping Amal will give birth to the couple's twins in the British capital, with the family spending the next few years of their life at their home in Sonning, Berkshire, E! News reports. He said: "No we haven't picked out any names and I'll tell you why ... Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ... "Whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.