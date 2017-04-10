Amal Clooney to give birth in London

Amal Clooney to give birth in London

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The 'Monuments Men' star and the human rights lawyer are reportedly hoping Amal will give birth to the couple's twins in the British capital, with the family spending the next few years of their life at their home in Sonning, Berkshire, E! News reports. He said: "No we haven't picked out any names and I'll tell you why ... Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ... "Whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC