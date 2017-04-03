Alarming rise in attacks on South Sudan civilians, UN says
In this photo taken Thursday, March 9, 2017, a mother holds her son who is suffering from severe malnutrition as a humanitarian worker weighs him, at a nutrition clinic in the United Nation's Protection of Civilians site in Juba, South Sudan. The United Nations said Saturday, April 8, 2017 that civilians and aid workers in South Sudan have seen an alarming rise in attacks and harassment in the past week as the country faces both civil war and famine, accusing both government and opposition forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC