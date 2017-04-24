Africa: Juba Says Khartoum's Fake News Causing Panic in South Sudan
The Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Ateny Wek Ateny, told the media in Juba on Tuesday that the Sudanese media claimed that President Salva Kiir was stepping down from office, hence causing panic in Juba. The South Sudan security forces have been put on high alert since Saturday following rumours of a coup attempt and President Kiir's resignation.
