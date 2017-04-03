4,000 S. Sudanese seek refuge in Uganda to escape renewed fighting
Fresh fighting in Imatong state of South Sudan between the Sudan's People's Liberation Army and militias has led to entry of more than 4,000 refugees into Lamwo District. In an interview with Daily Monitor on Tuesday, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Jonathan Rutabingwa, said refugees started entering the country in big numbers on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC