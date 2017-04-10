3,500 South Sudan refugees relocated

3,500 South Sudan refugees relocated

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Lamwo. At least 3,500 South Sudan refugees who had camped at Ngomoromo border in Lokung Sub-county in Lamwo District have been moved to settlement camps in order to access basic supplies by government and donors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC