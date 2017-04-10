3,500 South Sudan refugees relocated
Lamwo. At least 3,500 South Sudan refugees who had camped at Ngomoromo border in Lokung Sub-county in Lamwo District have been moved to settlement camps in order to access basic supplies by government and donors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC