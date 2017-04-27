27 million people lack safe water

NEW YORK/DAKAR/NAIROBI/AMMAN, 29 March 2017 - Water shortages, inadequate sanitation, poor hygiene practices and disease outbreaks are posing an additional threat to severely malnourished children in northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, UNICEF said today. Across the four famine-threatened countries, nearly 27 million people are reliant on unsafe water which, for malnourished children, can lead to fatal diarrheal diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.