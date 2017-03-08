World Bank to raise $1.6b to combat h...

World Bank to raise $1.6b to combat hunger in Nigeria, others

Read more: Vanguard

World Bank Group President Jim Yong-Kim on Thursday said the bank was working toward raising 1.6 billion dollars to build social protection systems to end food insecurity in sub-Saharan Africa and Yemen. In a statement made available to newsmen by the Head of Communications, World Bank Nigeria in Abuja, Mrs Olufunke Olufon, Yong-Kim said about 20 million people in Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen were on the "tipping point" of famine.

Chicago, IL

