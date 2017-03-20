Why is Shinzo Abe pulling Japan's tro...

Why is Shinzo Abe pulling Japan's troops out of South Sudan?

The Japanese government's decision to withdraw its Self-Defence Forces from their UN peacekeeping operation in South Sudan is raising a host of questions about why, and what it says about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's commitment to global security. Abe's stated reason - that the peacekeepers' mission to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by the ongoing civil war has been completed - has been greeted with widespread scepticism, including from within the SDF.

