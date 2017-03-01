Why Europe should boost defense spend...

Why Europe should boost defense spending, South Sudan's instability ...

"[US] Vice President Mike Pence assured [Europeans at the recent Munich Security Conference] that Washington's commitment to Nato is strong...," states an editorial . "He also made a very good point about expenditure: if Europe wants a collective defence then it must pay for it.... Several European countries spend less on defence than the budget of the New York police department.... The stakes are high.

Chicago, IL

