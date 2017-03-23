What? New York Times Dedicates Full Story to Praising Wall Street...

What? New York Times Dedicates Full S...

Folks, this is like McDonalds writing about how great the burgers at Wendy's are. In Thursday's print edition, The New York Times dithered away with a 750-word-plus story heaping praise on New York City competitor The Wall Street Journal for publishing a Wednesday editorial slamming the credibility of President Trump.

