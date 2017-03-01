Urgent international assistance sought by South Sudan Council of Churches
The South Sudan Council of Churches is appealing to the international community to provide immediate and large-scale humanitarian assistance, while calling on its warring parties to stop the fighting ravaging the country. "Our country is gripped by a humanitarian crisis, and famine has now been officially declared," said a statement released by the SSCC, an ecumenical body encompassing all the traditions in the mainly Christian nation of some 13 million people.
