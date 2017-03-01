Urgent international assistance sough...

Urgent international assistance sought by South Sudan Council of Churches

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ekklesia Daily News

The South Sudan Council of Churches is appealing to the international community to provide immediate and large-scale humanitarian assistance, while calling on its warring parties to stop the fighting ravaging the country. "Our country is gripped by a humanitarian crisis, and famine has now been officially declared," said a statement released by the SSCC, an ecumenical body encompassing all the traditions in the mainly Christian nation of some 13 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ekklesia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,323,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC