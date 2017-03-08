UN Rights Chief 'Dismayed' At Trump E...

UN Rights Chief 'Dismayed' At Trump Efforts to 'Intimidate'

4 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday he is "dismayed" by U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to "intimidate or undermine" journalists and judges, and expressed concerns about the impact of a Trump order that bans people of six mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein chronicled a litany of human rights concerns worldwide, including "chilling indifference" among some leaders in the European Union toward migrants, a crackdown on lawyers and activists in China, and a new Russian law that may have been used "arbitrarily" to curb free expression.

Chicago, IL

