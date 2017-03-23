UN chief accuses South Sudan's government of ignoring famine

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused South Sudan's government on Thursday of refusing to express "any meaningful concern" about the plight of 100,000 people suffering from famine, 7.5 million in need of humanitarian aid and thousands more fleeing fighting. The U.N. chief delivered a sharp rebuke to the country's president, Salva Kiir, saying that most often the international community hears denials - "a refusal by the leadership to even acknowledge the crisis or to fulfil its responsibilities to end it."

