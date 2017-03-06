UN appeals for funds, relief access t...

UN appeals for funds, relief access to S. Sudanese

UN top relief official has called for immediate and unhindered access to South Sudanese in need of aid and urgent funding for the humanitarian appeal. Stephen O'Brien, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said Sunday the UN urgently need additional funding to scale up, sustain and expand life-saving assistance and protection across all of South Sudan.

