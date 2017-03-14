UN Air Dropping Food to Famine-Strick...

UN Air Dropping Food to Famine-Stricken Parts of South Sudan

15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

The United Nations reports that aid workers have provided desperately needed food and other humanitarian aid to more than 338,000 South Sudanese facing famine in four key areas of Unity State. U.N. aid agencies have been scaling up relief operations in famine-stricken Unity State since February 20, when the U.N. declared a localized famine in the region of Africa.

