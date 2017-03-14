Uganda: Is the Nation's Vision 2020 A...

Uganda: Is the Nation's Vision 2020 Attainable?

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Uganda's ambitions to achieve middle-income status by 2020 have come up against some strong headwinds recently, raising concerns among economists about what the country needs to do to overcome the bumpy stretch. To achieve the target set in the country's National Development Plan II, the government is looking to heavy investment in transport and energy infrastructure and security.

Chicago, IL

