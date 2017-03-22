Uganda at 'breaking point' as South Sudan refugees pour in

Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism for tweeting in the hours after Wednesday's London attack a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city. Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism for tweeting in the hours after Wednesday's London attack a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.