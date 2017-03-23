Uganda at 'breaking Point' as South S...

Uganda at 'breaking Point' as South Sudan Refugees Pour in

Uganda is at a "breaking point" as almost 3,000 South Sudanese refugees pour into the country every day, the United Nations refugee chief said Thursday. The U.N. has called it the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis.

