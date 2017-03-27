Tea-rific! George Clooney is ready for daddy duty
George Clooney says he is prepared for the birth of his children because he knows ''swaddling'' and revealed he is looking after his pregnant wife Amal by making her lots of tea. But for the meantime George feels he can't do anything to help except to make Amal all the tea her heart desires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Tue
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC