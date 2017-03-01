Sudan: Sudan Rebels Hand Over Prisoners of War

In a press release extended to the Africa Review, the rebels of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/ Northern sector confirmed that the prisoners of war had been received by the International Committee of the Red Cross and transported by a helicopter belonging to the international organisation. "SPLM-N has handed over more than 130 prisoners of war to the Red Cross in line with the goodwill announced by the SPLM-N leadership," the statement read.

