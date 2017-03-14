Sudan: Sudan Provides Humanitarian Ai...

Sudan: Sudan Provides Humanitarian Aid to South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Omar al-Bashir has directed the dispatch of 10,000 tons of sorghum in humanitarian assistance to famine-affected South Sudanese. The Rapporteur of the High Committee for Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Mohamed Adam, said 27,000 sacks of sorghum have been delivered before in accordance with the President orders, besides opening routes to facilitate transportation of the international assistance and hosting thousands of refugees fleeing the war there, local newspapers reported Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,874 • Total comments across all topics: 279,498,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC