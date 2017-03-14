Sudan: Sudan Provides Humanitarian Aid to South Sudan
President Omar al-Bashir has directed the dispatch of 10,000 tons of sorghum in humanitarian assistance to famine-affected South Sudanese. The Rapporteur of the High Committee for Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Mohamed Adam, said 27,000 sacks of sorghum have been delivered before in accordance with the President orders, besides opening routes to facilitate transportation of the international assistance and hosting thousands of refugees fleeing the war there, local newspapers reported Sunday.
