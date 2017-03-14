South Sudanese community leaders to p...

South Sudanese community leaders to patrol Moomba in effort to quell trouble

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

A group of community leaders in fluoro yellow vests from Melbourne's South Sudanese community will be easily identifiable among the crowd at this weekend's Moomba festivities. The group has stepped up its efforts to avoid a repeat of last year's violent brawls that erupted at the three-day festival involving many of their younger brothers, sons and daughters by wearing high visibility vests emblazoned with "South Sudanese Community Leaders" across the back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC