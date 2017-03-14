South Sudanese community leaders to patrol Moomba in effort to quell trouble

A group of community leaders in fluoro yellow vests from Melbourne's South Sudanese community will be easily identifiable among the crowd at this weekend's Moomba festivities. The group has stepped up its efforts to avoid a repeat of last year's violent brawls that erupted at the three-day festival involving many of their younger brothers, sons and daughters by wearing high visibility vests emblazoned with "South Sudanese Community Leaders" across the back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.