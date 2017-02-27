South Sudan Seeks To Plant 20 Million Trees

South Sudan has set an ambitious target of planting 20 million trees in ten years in a bid to mitigate negative impacts of climate change, a senior official said Wednesday, China's Xinhua news agency. Joseph Africano Bartel, undersecretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, said deforestation in the country has reached alarming levels due to charcoal burning and illegal timber trade.

