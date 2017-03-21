South Sudan says will boost security ...

South Sudan says will boost security in oilfields after kidnappings

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

South Sudan promised to increase security at oil installations on Tuesday, days after rebels kidnapped four oil workers including a Pakistani national in an effort to force foreign companies to leave the country. Fighters loyal to former vice president Riek Machar seized the workers employed by DAR Petroleum Operating Company from Upper Nile State on Saturday - the second group of oil workers abducted this month.

