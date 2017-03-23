South Sudan: Salva Kiir Is Ignoring F...

South Sudan: Salva Kiir Is Ignoring Famine - UN Chief

Read more: AllAfrica.com

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has accused South Sudan's government of ignoring the plight of 100,000 people suffering from famine , 7.5 million in need of humanitarian aid and thousands more fleeing fighting . Guterres' rebuke was delivered to the country's president, Salva Kiir , on Thursday, mentioning "a refusal by the leadership to even acknowledge the crisis or to fulfil its responsibilities to end it".

