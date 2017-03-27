South Sudan rebels blame government f...

South Sudan rebels blame government for aid worker ambush

South Sudan rebels said on Monday the government should be held responsible for the killing of six aid workers, the deadliest single assault on humanitarian staff in a three-year civil war. The government said it was too early to say who was behind Saturday's ambush, an attack condemned as a "heinous murder" by the United Nations.

