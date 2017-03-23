South Sudan ,Haiti,Ukraine lead World...

South Sudan ,Haiti,Ukraine lead World in Suffering

A mother feeds her child with a peanut-based paste for treatment of severe acute malnutrition in a UNICEF-supported hospital in the capital Juba, South Sudan, Jan. 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters South Sudan, Haiti and Ukraine were the countries with the highest "suffering" rates in the world in 2016, according to Gallup's analysis of its own data which was also used by the United Nations to release its annual World Happiness Report on March 20 on the occasion of the annual International Day of Happiness.

