South Sudan Army Says It Arrested Soldiers Accused of Mass Rape an hour ago

South Sudan Army Says It Arrested Soldiers Accused of Mass Rape

Read more: Bloomberg

South Sudan's army said it arrested three soldiers accused of participating in the mass rape of women and girls in a village south of the capital last month. The soldiers are in custody after being identified by four victims of the assault, which occurred in Kubi, about 50 kilometers from Juba, military spokesman Lul Ruai Koang told reporters on Friday.

Chicago, IL

