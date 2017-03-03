South Sudan Army Says It Arrested Soldiers Accused of Mass Rape an hour ago
South Sudan's army said it arrested three soldiers accused of participating in the mass rape of women and girls in a village south of the capital last month. The soldiers are in custody after being identified by four victims of the assault, which occurred in Kubi, about 50 kilometers from Juba, military spokesman Lul Ruai Koang told reporters on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC